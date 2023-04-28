Spanish Fort High School soccer player wins national recognition

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We love to highlight local students for their hard work in and out of the classroom.

Sydney White has had quite the year with Baldwin County’s Spanish Fort Torros soccer team, scoring 38 goals and 24 assists to lead her team to an undefeated season, ranking third overall in Alabama 6A division.

Sydney has been recognized nationally as prep soccer player of the week. She visited the FOX10 News Studios in Mobile and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the achievement.

