St. Mary’s ‘Epic Steak Out Weekend’

St. Mary Catholic School invites you to join them for an 'Epic Steak Out Weekend', with 4 events planned for April 28-29 with 4 events.

Visit: stmarysteakout.com for all details and links to ticket purchases for the follow events:

*SPRING SWING: Friday, April 28 at 8 a.m. at Spring Hill Golf Course.

Come out and enjoy a laid-back morning of golf with fellow supporters of St. Mary Catholic School. This event begins with breakfast at 7:30am, followed by a shotgun start at 8 am. Refreshments will be provided throughout the round, and prizes for first- and second-place teams will be awarded. Teams will consist of two players, so grab a friend, partner, or co-worker and come spend the morning with the St. Mary Mustangs!

Coffee, beignets, and drinks provided. $100 per team of 2, or $50 individual players.

*LADIES MIX & MINGLE: Friday, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at The Pillars Mobile.

Don’t miss out on this brand-new event! For the first time as part of their annual Steak Out event, St. Mary Catholic School is presenting Mix and Mingle, a ladies-only cocktail competition where one local bar’s cocktail entry will be voted Best Cocktail by the ladies of Mobile.

This event will be held at the newly-renovated Pillars Mobile, with bar stations spread throughout the building in each of the themed rooms and across the grounds. We’ll have fabulous hors d’eouvres and live music to enjoy while you taste your way through all of the cocktails to vote for your favorite. Each room will be its own experience! Grab a few friends and join us for a night you won’t forget!

*”LOVE LIKE LILLIS” MEMORIAL WALK!: Saturday, April 29, at 8 a.m.

Join us at 8 a.m. at the McGill-Toolen Track on Lafayette Street to walk laps in honor of Lillis Lewis, a beloved preschool teacher at St. Mary Catholic School. We are encouraging each participant to walk eight laps, in honor of the eight years of service she gave St. Mary School, which equals a two-mile walk (just over 3K), but you can choose to walk more or less if you prefer. This is a laid-back, family-friendly event meant to bring together any who loved Lillis or loves St. Mary Catholic School!

The entry fee is $25, which includes a T-Shirt. All proceeds will go toward the Love Like Lillis Fund, which honors a different St. Mary’s teacher each month with an award and provides needed supplies and equipment for our Preschool! Registration is from 7:30am-7:50am and the Walk will begin at 8. Once you finish your walking, enjoy some refreshments with us and then head on over to the Kids PlayDay on the front McGill-Toolen field (across from the St. Mary Campus) at 9 am for a free family fun day!

Kids playday! Saturday, April 29 following the Love Like Lillis Walk.

This event has something for the whole family! We’ll have interactive activity experiences, art stations, face-painting, Touch-A-Truck, a Nerf Wars arena, a highly curated retail shopping area, food trucks, and more! Entry to the event is free and covers a wide array of activities, and tickets to premium activities will be available for purchase at a small fee.

***THE BIG EVENT! 6th Annual STEAK OUT! Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m.

Join us on our St. Mary Campus for unlimited steak tasting, catered sides dishes, drinks, live music, online silent auction and killer raffle prizes. This year, cooking teams will compete in three different categories: Professional, Amateur and Catholic Schools. Make your vote count, or sign up your cooking team for the ultimate trophy and bragging rights! High-end raffle items will be on display, and corporate tables are available as well! VIP experiences and ticket combo packages with the other events are available, too! Single tickets are also available!

Cooking teams are $400 and consist of 4 team members. Each team receives: 4 tickets to the event, 4 aprons, name recognition, option to buy 4 additional tickets at the cost of $50 each.

St. Mary Catholic School is located at 107 N. Lafayette Street in historic Midtown Mobile at the corner of Old Shell Road and Lafayette Street. Established in 1867, St. Mary educates children from 6 weeks of age to 8th grade. St. Mary’s mission is to provide an environment where Jesus’ message of love meets the spiritual, intellectual, physical and emotional needs of our children.

This mission is manifested through MARY:

Moral, Accomplished, Responsible, Yearning to Learn

St. Mary Website: StMaryMobile.org

