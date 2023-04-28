Storms still likely Saturday

(WALA) - Rain chances return for Saturday along with a few storms. We do expect dry conditions Friday evening.

A surface low pressure area will deepen and slide across the area Saturday. Rain chances are most likely midday through the evening.

The overall severe threat is level one marginal.

Drier air should wrap back in on Sunday. We expect nice springtime conditions through the middle of next week.

