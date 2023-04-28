Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Storms still likely Saturday

By Jason Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Rain chances return for Saturday along with a few storms. We do expect dry conditions Friday evening.

A surface low pressure area will deepen and slide across the area Saturday. Rain chances are most likely midday through the evening.

The overall severe threat is level one marginal.

Drier air should wrap back in on Sunday. We expect nice springtime conditions through the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 28, 2023 from FOX10 News
Today's Outlook for Friday evening, April 28, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 28, 2023
We’ll reach middle 80s, with no rain for Friday
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 28, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Friday April 28, 2023
Today's outlook: Thursday evening. April 27, 2023 from FOX10 News
Saturday storms possible