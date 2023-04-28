Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Suspected Peanut Festival parade shooter indicted

Mugshot
Mugshot(DPD)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Records reveal a Houston County grand jury indicted suspected National Peanut Festival parade shooter Mekhi Nasir Lawton this week.

Police had charged him with one count of Murder and one count of Assault First Degree.

Officers accused him of killing 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and wounding another man as the parade concluded on November 12.

In a horrific scene, parade-goers sought cover as gunfire erupted along the route where tens of thousands had gathered for the festival’s signature event.

Lawton, who is 19, surrendered a few hours later, accompanied by his attorney, Adam E. Parker, who claims the shootings were in self-defense.

In response to the violence, law enforcement beefed up security at the fairgrounds, but no additional incidents occurred.

Lawton’s bond is $1.5 million.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

To help raise money and awareness Crist came up with run around the clock where he runs a mile...
MGM teacher runs around the clock to raise money for research to cure son’s rare disease.
Prichard couple loses everything in a house fire, asking the community for help
Prichard couple loses everything in a house fire, asking the community for help
Mental health fair set Saturday in Robertsdale
Mental health fair set Saturday in Robertsdale
Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said a Texas tourist has drowned in Gulf of Mexico off the...
OCSO: Texas tourist drowns in Gulf of Mexico
U.S. District Court in Mobile, Alabama.
Daphne man pleads guilty to using dead woman’s debit card to make $70,000 in purchases