Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Teen steals from nine businesses, charged with burglary

Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past...
Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past few weeks.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teen is in custody after deputies say he stole from several business in Okaloosa County.

On Thursday evening, a caller told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department they saw someone breaking into their business on Destin Harbor.

Deputies showed up quickly, reportedly catching a 17-year-old at the site. The teen was identified as James Galloway of Niceville.

After investigating, officials say they believed nine kiosks along the harbor was burglarized by Galloway. After a consent search was done on his vehicle, OCSO allegedly found burglary tools, meth, stolen property from the kiosks, and more items from recent beach vendor box break-ins.

Investigators say Galloway was a suspect in multiple beach vendor burglaries in Destin the past few weeks.

Items like power tools, cordless drills, keys, cash, and money boxes were reportedly recovered.

Galloway is facing charges of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
ALEA may have defied state law by identifying 2 Dadeville suspects

Latest News

German Festival set Saturday at St. Benedict's Catholic School in Elberta
German Festival set Saturday at St. Benedict's Catholic School in Elberta
Dentists with a Heart event provides free dental care in Robertsdale to those in need
Dentists with a Heart event provides free dental care in Robertsdale to those in need
Families, supporters come together for MPD's Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Walk
Families, supporters come together for MPD's Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Walk
Wilmer Hall pancake breakfast event to take place Saturday
Wilmer Hall pancake breakfast event to take place Saturday
Touch-a-Truck event set Saturday at The Grounds
Touch-a-Truck event set Saturday at The Grounds