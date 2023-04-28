Advertise With Us
Three dishes with Taqueria Mexico

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT
Studio 10 co-host Chelsey got to visit Taqueria Mexico in Mobile to try a trio of dishes! Watch the video to check out the Chile Poblano Dinner, Enchilada Supreme, and Dinner Special.

Taqueria Mexico uses only fresh ingredients to create their authentic Mexican dishes. They also have margaritas in a variety of flavors!

