Victims’ Vigil: “We’re in this together”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office works year round to give their loved ones a voice and Thursday night we heard from some of those families.

Like they do every year -- they gather -- sharing a pain -- only they know.

“None of you here tonight are in your fight alone,” said Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood.

The Victims’ Vigil gives loved ones left behind a chance to remember. Hiawatha Stewart has been coming for four years. Her son 43-year-old Latywen Caster murdered in 2019.

“We are in this together. It was important when I sat down the first year and looked around and I just felt that togetherness -- that I know your pain. You can only know it if you’ve been through it,” said Stewart.

Ashley Monaghan is attending the vigil for the first time. Her father -- Martyn Hands -- was killed in this January. He was set to retire next year.

“By coming we can support each other through all this - through all of the crime and to be there for each other and try to get this to stop... Something has to stop. I lost my dad for no reason and my son lost his grandfather for no reason. And it’s just senseless,” said Monaghan.

This year’s Victims’ Voice Speaker was Tressa Norwood.

“It is so hard to still be here. I’m supposed to go first -- not my child -- and not that way,” Norwood told the group.

Her daughter 27-year-old Leila Smith -- killed five years ago, but Norwood says she’s the one serving the life sentence.

“So for the rest of my life this is my journey -- I will bear this burden and this pain. I will never tell anyone it’s going to go away -- it’s not. You’re going to have good days, and you’re going to have bad days because it’s going to be there forever,” said Norwood.

After the families read the name of their loved one -- it was followed by a butterfly release.

“All in all -- with this being our first time coming -- it was a good experience,” said Priscilla Thomas, mother of Jabarie Thomas.

While she’s still coming to terms with her son Jabarie’s murder -- Priscilla Thomas says they’ll be back as they too are now looking for justice.

“We’re their voice -- they don’t have a voice -- and we are their voice. So I’m going to forever speak for Jabarie,” said Thomas.

Friday the Mobile Police Department will hold its 3rd Annual Victims of Crime Awareness Walk. It begins at 11 a.m. behind MPD Headquarters (at 2460 Government Boulevard) and will end at Public Safety Memorial Park with a special ceremony. Walkers are encouraged to be there by 10:30 a.m.

