We’ll reach middle 80s later, with no rain for Friday

By Michael White
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a very muggy and humid airmass in place this morning with temperatures starting off in the uper 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll reach the mid 80s later this afternoon with no rain in the forecast. The sky will be Mostly Sunny with only a few clouds in the sky.

There is the risk of Patchy Fog early this morning so keep a look out for that when you start your AM commute. Another round of showers/storms is possible tomorrow. The morning hours should be dry with a Low bringing in some onshore rain starting at midday with heavier rain/storms east of I-65. The most widespread rain/storm chances show up during the evening with a mass of rain tracking East across our section of the Gulf Coast.

We go dry for Sunday with less humid air starting to push in. Morning temps get back down to the low 50s by Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Most of next week will be completely dry.

