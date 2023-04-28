Advertise With Us
Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama standout Linebacker Will Anderson has been selected with the 3rd overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The Alabama defensive standout is going to the Houston Texans who are coached by former Alabama standout DeMeco Ryans.

