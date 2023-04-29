Dauphin Island sailboat race rescheduled due to weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers with the Dauphin Island sailboat race have released a statement regarding the race’s rescheduling.

The statement reads as follows:

“Due to the threat of strong storms in the lower end of Mobile Bay later this morning followed by a second round of strong storms approaching from the west by mid-afternoon, the race committee has decided to postpone the Dauphin Island Race. AP over A will be displayed on the Yardarm and a notice will be posted on the Official Notice Board at the club. All shore activities will proceed as planned.”

