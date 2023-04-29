Ex-Prichard cop awaiting trial for murder arrested on drug charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Prichard police officer accused of shooting and killing his neighbor in 2020 has been arrested again, this time on drug charges.

Mobile County Metro Jail records show that Jonathan Murphy II turned himself in on Friday on warrants from October 2021. He faces charges of second-degree marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 38-year-old Murphy, listed as a current resident of Semmes, has since been released on bail, according to jail records.

In December 2020, the then-Prichard police officer allegedly shot his neighbor, Larry Taylor, at Avalon Plaza Apartments just days before Christmas after an argument turned into a physical fight.

Murphy is awaiting trial on the murder charge, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.