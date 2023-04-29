Gulf Shores police release spring break arrest report

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores police have wrapped up the 2023 spring break season.

Almost 400 people were put behind bars.

A large number were alcohol-related arrests.

GSPD made sure to crack down on drinking this year.

An alcohol ban went into effect in March and lasted until the end of April.

Gulf Shores PD say they want to maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

According to the 2023 arrest report, 298 people were booked and 390 people were charged.

For the 8th year in a row, an alcohol ban did go into effect on all public beaches in Gulf Shores.

The alcohol ban extended from the water all the way to the sand dunes.

Police say throughout the eight-year history of the ban alcohol-related offenses and arrests have gone down.

The highest number of arrests this year were alcohol-related.

Eighty-four arrests involving a minor in possession of alcohol, and 29 public intoxication arrests.

Spring breakers did experience a scary encounter the last week of March when police say a gunman opened fire outside one of Gulf Shores’ most well-known attractions “The Hangout.”

One victim was shot multiple times. A suspect was taken into custody hours later.

Outside of alcohol-related arrests, drug-related crimes were the second highest.

