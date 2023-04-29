MCSO investigates Grand Bay shooting

GRANDY BAY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting overnight in Grand Bay of a man who authorities say had a long history of violence.

Oliver Turner was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident may have been a case of self-defense, according to preliminary information released by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded around midnight to the 13000 block of Fred Freeland Road and found Oliver Turner inside a residence dead of an apparent gunshot allegedly fired by the homeowner’s niece , authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s officer, the 80-year-old homeowner, Lee Eubanks said that Turner, a friend who had been staying at the home for several days, reportedly had been drinking heavily and was belligerent.

MCSO said Eubanks claimed Turner had tried to set fire to the house with Eubanks, his niece, Michelle Jones, and her 8-year-old daughter inside.

The man said he feared for his safety and his niece shot Turner, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said that Jones also said Turner was allegedly belligerent when she came home and shortly thereafter, she reportedly found the home’s exterior on fire.

Jones also told deputies that when she tried to go to bed, Turner dragged her from her bed and tried to pour acetone all over her inside a bathroom, the MCSO said. Jones said she managed to escape, get her daughter, and get into her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

According to authorities, Jones said she ran back inside to check on her uncle and retrieved a revolver from her room for protection. She said when she came out of her bedroom, Turner advanced toward her and she opened fired out of fear for her life, according to the MCSO.

Detectives observed scratch marks on her neck and minor injury to her right hand palm. Evidence located on scene and the woman’s observed injuries appeared consistent with her statement, according to authorities.

The MCSO said Turner has an extensive violent criminal history, including a 2021 arrest for first-degree arson.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.