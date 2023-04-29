Mobile Police Department hosts annual crime rights walk

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This whole week has been dedicated to amplifying voices of families of crime victims.

Friday morning, many families and their supporters took to the streets of Mobile for a crime victims walk.

“We were overwhelmed with support and it really shocked me because I didn’t know all these good people still existed. But there’s still good people in the world and they are here to help when you need them,” said Mobile resident Priscilla Thomas.

She’s one of many mothers in Mobile who have lost a loved one due to gun violence. Her son, Jabarie was killed in February. Officials say the 32-year-old was shot to death in broad daylight at his apartment.

“It’s been devastating…I was just completely devastated. I’m heartbroken. I’m angry and I’m numb,” Thomas adds.

But Thomas says she’s forgiven the person responsible for her son’s death. Months later, she found a way to support other victims of violence. Friday, Thomas attended Mobile Police Department’s annual crime rights walk. The event is part of a weeklong effort to support victims of local crimes.

“I wanted to make sure that I came out here and supported all the other mothers who have lost their son because now I know exactly how they are feeling,” said Thomas.

“Personally, I’ve dealt with the same kind of trauma. My brother – he’s paralyzed because he got shot in the back,” said Mobile senior Benton Giles.

He’s one of more than a dozen Accel Academy high school students that were also part of the walk.

“We need to protect our youth and we need to do a better job of keeping safe. It’s been way too many school shootings lately. Gun violence is a big issue in our country,” said Talasha Harold, another senior at Accel Academy.

Growing up in Mobile, some students say it’s rare to grow up with the same classmates.

“I really think it’s like heartbreaking because you see all these young people you grow up with and then you just see them not even be able to live their full adult life,” added Accel Academy junior Jordan Richardson.

But they’re hopeful positive events like this foster change.

