Mullet toss weekend at the Flora-Bama kicks off!

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - It’s mullet toss weekend at the Flora-Bama, and that means fish, fun, and frenzy. Thousands trying their hand at chunking that famous fish across the state line.

“Wonderful and fabulous in every way,” said one woman. “This weather is beautiful.”

First-time throwers waited in line, maybe not expecting to make the scoreboard but still hoping for some fun.

“I hope I get it past that little circle there,” said another woman.

For the first time, FOX10 News reporter Lacey Beasley stepped up to the plate.

“I’ve heard mixed reactions,” said Beasley. “I’ve heard some people say get a fresh fish, crack the back, throw it like a baseball. I had a fresh fish, but it was hard to bend, so I would say grab a floppy fish.”

FOX10 News photographer Bryant Geary also threw for the first time, tossing 66 feet.

“I threw it a lot further than I thought I would,” he said. “I would rate my throw 10/10 all the way, and I think I won.”

Some like Bryant were pleasantly surprised at their throw.

“Better than I thought I would be,” said one man.

It’s all smiles mullet toss weekend, and whether you enjoy from the ring or sidelines, it leaves people wanting more.

Saturday was the opening day of the mullet toss. The fun lasts through Sunday.

It costs $20 to throw, and it all goes to local charities.

