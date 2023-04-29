Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Panama City man enters plea deal for fatal Walton Co. crash

Mugshot of Lawrence Brenton Cowart of Panama City, Florida.
Mugshot of Lawrence Brenton Cowart of Panama City, Florida.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man entered a plea agreement to Vehicular Homicide for a fatal crash in 2021.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Lawrence Brenton Cowart entered the plea agreement in Walton County on April 27, 2023.

On February 12, 2021, Cowart was driving his 2018 Porsche Panamera, on U.S. Highway 98, at a high rate of speed when it collided with a 2000 Chevrolet. The front of the Porsche collided with the rear of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to be engulfed in flames.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the traffic homicide investigation, FHP said it was discovered that Cowart was under the influence at the time of the crash. FHP officials said blood samples taken from Cowart during the investigation were tested by FDLE and returned positive for alcohol at .140 BAC and positive for Benzodiazepines. The investigation further revealed a speed at impact over 90 miles per hour, well above the 65 mile per hour zone assigned to the area where the crash occurred.

Cowart was arrested and bonded out of Walton County jail on June 22, 2021. Cowart was charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide. The plea agreement was for Vehicular Homicide, with a minimum mandatory of 4 years in state prison up to 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

Oliver Turner
MCSO investigates Grand Bay shooting
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Families, supporters come together for MPD's Crime Victims' Rights Awareness Walk
Mobile Police Department hosts annual crime rights walk
A person is dead and another is injured following a shooting that occurred in the 3800 block of...
Employee dead, tourist injured in shooting at popular New Orleans restaurant on opening day of Jazz Fest
File Photo
Dauphin Island sailboat race rescheduled due to weather