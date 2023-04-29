Perspectives: Teaching Science

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local school system on Alabama’s Gulf Coast amazingly has three of the top science teachers in Alabama.

*MCPSS’s award-winning Science Teachers*

Alabama Elementary Science Teacher of the Year – Maegan Gayle, Hutchens Elementary School

Alabama Middle School Science Teacher of the Year – Dr. Megan McCall, Barton Academy for Advanced World Studies

