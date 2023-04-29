Storms possible today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain is likely for your Saturday as a cold front moves closer to the area. Expect some coastal showers and storms late in the morning hours followed by showers and storms moving across the area in the afternoon and evening hours. This clears out overnight and early Sunday morning leaving us with sunny skies for Sunday afternoon. The week ahead is looking great with no rain in the forecast until Friday.

An approaching cold front will bring the chance of showers and storms through the day today. Forecast models are indicating a late-morning rain and storms for the southeastern portions of our area. This then moves out for the early afternoon hours. Highs today will be in the upper 70s.

This afternoon more showers and storms are likely along the cold front. Storms could start as early as 2 PM and continue through the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has put our area under a level 1/5 marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat today will be gusty winds and hail with a few of the storms that develop today.

The forecast for Sunday through Thursday is relatively simple. Mostly clear skies are expected and daytime temperatures will be seasonable. It is looking like afternoon highs will be in the low 80s and low temperatures will be in the 50s. This will be a fantastic week of weather so get out there and enjoy it!

The next rain chance appears to come on at the end of the week on Friday and Saturday. There is some uncertainty with this forecast as models continue to figure out the pattern. We will continue to fine-tune the forecast this week.

