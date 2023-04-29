Advertise With Us
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County

Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison remain on the run.
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes(Hinds County Sheriff's Office)
By Brendan Hall
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found a pickup truck in Newton County that is believed to have been stolen by at least one of the men who escaped from the Hinds County jail last weekend.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says investigators still have not confirmed whether the red Chevy Silverado was connected to the escape, but it is believed to have been.

The sheriff says the truck was sold to someone in Newton County, but the person who sold it doesn’t appear to have been one of the escapees.

Prior to yesterday, the truck was last seen in Rankin County on Sunday morning after a caller reported two men leaving with it from a home off Highway 18.

