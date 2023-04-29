Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities found a pickup truck in Newton County that is believed to have been stolen by at least one of the men who escaped from the Hinds County jail last weekend.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says investigators still have not confirmed whether the red Chevy Silverado was connected to the escape, but it is believed to have been.

The sheriff says the truck was sold to someone in Newton County, but the person who sold it doesn’t appear to have been one of the escapees.

Prior to yesterday, the truck was last seen in Rankin County on Sunday morning after a caller reported two men leaving with it from a home off Highway 18.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.