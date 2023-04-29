United Way of Southwest AL Day of Caring: FOX 10 spruces up Child Advocacy Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Day of Caring back again -- with pressure washers, weed-eaters, and shovels in hand -- the FOX 10 News Team came ready to work.

“This property here was completely overgrown -- all the bushes, the weeds, the sidewalks... We had to really weed everything back, cut everything back to make it look good again,” explained Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

The FOX 10 Nightsiders taking the early shift at the Child Advocacy Center.

“It’s a lot of fun, especially when you get to work with all of the folks you normally work with. But everyone is sweating a little bit -- which is kind of fun,” said Byron Day.

Ariel Mallory also working up a sweat.

“We’ve been raking -- clearing the path back there -- and then we were in the front a little bit too -- basically bleaching the building trying to clean it up and get some of the dirt off,” explained Ariel.

Inside -- Lee Peck and Lenise Ligon were once again on paint patrol. Along with other FOX 10 team members they were knocking out two bathrooms.

“I’ll be happy when I have this wall finished. Then I can say - I did that bathroom,” said Lenise.

Back outside the second shift took over after lunch. Hal Scheurich -- in total control of the pressure washer.

“I’ve done it before -- there’s a lot to pressure wash here. It’s amazing what kind of dirt can accumulate in a year. It’s always nice to give back to these folks who give so much,” said Hal.

Two offices also got a much needed upgrade from pink drab to fab.

“Lee: You’ve already got your painting paints on... You came prepared. -- Stephanie Ware/FOX 10 Sales: I was born ready.”

Sarah Wall also came prepared.

“Lee: Are you a painter? -- Sarah: Um, we’re about to find out right now (laughs). Like at home -- in my own house -- I haven’t been so successful, but I feel like we have a good crew that we can make this happen -- right? - Lee: They’ll go behind you and get the imperfections. Sarah: And I won’t even be upset about it -- you can follow behind me and fix all of the issues.”

Meanwhile those bathrooms also got a second coat of paint.

“It is going fine we are moving right along... Anything -- volunteering for the kids,” said Paula Redd, FOX 10 News.

“Lee: Are you finding anything that we missed? -- Jennifer Bryars/FOX 10 Sales: No, you guys did a fantastic job with the first coat.”

For the Child Advocacy Center -- it feels good to be on the receiving end.

“This is amazing -- my mother used to always say many hands make light work. And when you look at all of these wonderful people who have been here all day - you can’t hire people like this -- so we truly appreciate what y’all are doing for us,” said Andy Wynne, Child Advocacy Center Executive Director.

The FOX 10 News Team was one of 36 teams helping United Way of Southwest Alabama partner agencies on this Day of Caring.

