Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

13th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicks off Saturday

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicked off Saturday.

Hosted by the city of Spanish Fort and 5 Rivers Delta, the expo celebrated dozens of hands-on outdoor activities for people of all ages and featured a variety of informative presentations, exhibitions and interactive displays by experienced outdoorsmen, professionals, educators and enthusiasts.

“Well, the biggest thing is the excitement of the people actually seeing some of the stuff for the first time -- rocks millions of years old, dinosaurs thousands of years old,” said Jim Patterson, president of the Mobile Rock and Gem Society.

“Especially kids when they see things, it’s just amazing to look at. Plus, we give them rocks and free samples,” he said.

The mission of the Delta Woods and Waters Expo is to promote responsible and enjoyable outdoor recreational experiences through a fun and educational event.

5 Rivers Delta is located at 30945 Five Rivers Blvd., in Spanish Fort.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Donald Jones
UPDATE: Suspected Walmart shoplifter who assaulted store employee arrested

Latest News

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office showing off their armored Bearcat.
FOX 10 Touch a Truck event dodges rain
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Colonial Eats: A Taste Through Time event offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Rain holds off for FOX10 Touch A Truck event at The Grounds
Rain holds off for FOX10 Touch A Truck event at The Grounds