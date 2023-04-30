13th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicks off Saturday

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The 2023 Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicked off Saturday.

Hosted by the city of Spanish Fort and 5 Rivers Delta, the expo celebrated dozens of hands-on outdoor activities for people of all ages and featured a variety of informative presentations, exhibitions and interactive displays by experienced outdoorsmen, professionals, educators and enthusiasts.

“Well, the biggest thing is the excitement of the people actually seeing some of the stuff for the first time -- rocks millions of years old, dinosaurs thousands of years old,” said Jim Patterson, president of the Mobile Rock and Gem Society.

“Especially kids when they see things, it’s just amazing to look at. Plus, we give them rocks and free samples,” he said.

The mission of the Delta Woods and Waters Expo is to promote responsible and enjoyable outdoor recreational experiences through a fun and educational event.

5 Rivers Delta is located at 30945 Five Rivers Blvd., in Spanish Fort.

