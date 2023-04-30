Clouds clear and then sunny and windy!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We’ve had a bit of mist around for early Sunday morning, but that will end and then it will turn quite windy. The winds will be out of the NW 15-20+ mph. It will stay windy throughout the day, but it will be sunny, and highs will reach the upper 70s.

Looking ahead into the workweek we will have some great weather. The mornings will generally be in the upper 50s and the highs will be in the lower 80s. It will be mostly sunny and dry as well through the upcoming week.

The next chance of rain will be Friday, but the rain chances there are small. Unfortunately, they do ramp back up next weekend.

Have a great Sunday!

