Colonial Eats: A Taste Through Time event offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An event in Mobile tempted the taste buds and was educational, too. The second annual Colonial Eats A Taste Through Time took place Saturday at Fort Conde.

People got the chance to try a sampling of dishes that represent the six different cultures that shaped the city in its first 100 years.

This event drew attendees from all over who came to try various dishes.

“We came all the way from Georgia to try it, so we are definitely enjoying it. This is the first thing we have tried. Delicious and they’ve enclosed the recipe, thank goodness,” said Whitney Noel.

Mike Noel said, “We got to tour the museum before we came in here. It was very nice. We went over to the fort, as well.”

The museum partnered with Naman’s Catering to create dishes grounded in history but reflecting modern tastes. Braided River Brewing Company was also on hand providing beverages for those aged 21 and up.

