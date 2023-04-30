FOX 10 Touch a Truck event dodges rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX 10 Touch a Truck event -- managing to avoid the rain Saturday. A great turnout at The Grounds -- as families -- especially the kids got up close and personal -- to all kinds of cool rides.

The FOX 10 StormTracker was front and center. The FOX 10 Storm Team visiting and also tracking the storms.

“We want sunshine -- we want some sunshine,” said one lady.

Not a whole lot of sunshine but they did dodge the rain.

“Boys: Because there’s so many cool trucks... That we get to see but we can’t touch them. Lee: Well -- you’re touching ours - what do you think? -- Boys: It’s pretty good -- yeah so good.”

The sounds of the trucks were popular with the kids!

“Lee: what do you think of the horns? -- Boy: Well, they’re kind of loud. Lee: Kinda... yeah you’re getting everyone’s attention.”

3-year-old Boone Doherty is obsessed with trucks, cars, and motorcycles. When we caught up with him was sitting high on one of MPD’s motorcycles.

“Lee: How does the motorcycle sound? -- Boone: Vroom, vroom, vroom!”

Around every corner -- there were little ones behind the wheel taking control.

Of course there was a Mobile Fire-Rescue fire truck and a school bus. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also had their fleet out there. From the airboat to the armored Bearcat -- the kids were not only climbing in -- but also on top -- how cool is that.

Everyone had their favorite -- like a pink tow truck that was operating as a swing.

“Lee: What’s the coolest truck you’ve seen so far? -- Girl: I like swinging. Lee: You like the swinging (laughs).”

“Lee: What all have you seen today? -- Boy: A crane. Lee: You saw a crane? How cool is that? -- Boy: Cool!”

And it doesn’t get more interactive -- than remote control -- for kids that love gadgets!

“Lee: Is it like a video game? -- Boy: Yes.!”

“This is obviously the coolest fundraiser we’ve ever come to. To just see -- he thinks it’s really cool -- because he sees all these trucks drive down the street, but to be able to actually get in them and honk the horns and touch the microphones -- they’re really enjoying it. It’s been a blast,” said one man.

Consolidated Pipe & Supply out of Mobile -- back again -- love showing off their equipment and how it all works.

“Any time they see something moving - they want to do it themselves to see what it’s like. And I like seeing that because sometimes these kids they grow up to get to do these kinds of things when they get older -- so it’s just always a great experience,” explained Keistyn Wells, Consolidated Pipe & Supply.

From up high to down low -- Touch a Truck -- never disappoints. Proceeds from the event go towards Adoption Rocks and Rapahope.

