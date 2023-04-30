Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile residents react to grocery sales tax bill

People in Mobile say it would be a welcomed relief
Alabama State Flag
Alabama State Flag(Source: WSFA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dropping the sales tax on groceries is officially on the table in the Alabama capital as all 35 Alabama state Senators co-sponsor Senate Bill 257.

The bill was introduced by Senator Andrew Jones. And it lowers the 4-percent state sales tax to 2 percent by taking off half a percent each year.

“It’s roughly twice the amount of money that would come out. So, we’re saying, Hey we’re pulling money out of the education budget to cut grocery taxes, there’s going to be that much more coming into the education budget. So, it’s kind of a safeguard, in many ways,” Sen. Jones said.

The bill would save families in the state hundreds of dollars a year. The tax itself applies to meat, produce, dairy products, and other items defined by the SNAP program.

People in Mobile say it would be a welcomed relief.

“It would be good. Real good because of the situation that everybody is in. They’re struggling to pay bills. It would be good.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer

Latest News

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office showing off their armored Bearcat.
FOX 10 Touch a Truck event dodges rain
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Colonial Eats: A Taste Through Time event offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
13th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicks of Saturday
13th annual Delta Woods and Waters Expo kicks off Saturday
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile
Colonial Eats: A Taste through Time offers dishes representing cultures that shaped Mobile