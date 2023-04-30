Mobile residents react to grocery sales tax bill

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dropping the sales tax on groceries is officially on the table in the Alabama capital as all 35 Alabama state Senators co-sponsor Senate Bill 257.

The bill was introduced by Senator Andrew Jones. And it lowers the 4-percent state sales tax to 2 percent by taking off half a percent each year.

“It’s roughly twice the amount of money that would come out. So, we’re saying, Hey we’re pulling money out of the education budget to cut grocery taxes, there’s going to be that much more coming into the education budget. So, it’s kind of a safeguard, in many ways,” Sen. Jones said.

The bill would save families in the state hundreds of dollars a year. The tax itself applies to meat, produce, dairy products, and other items defined by the SNAP program.

People in Mobile say it would be a welcomed relief.

“It would be good. Real good because of the situation that everybody is in. They’re struggling to pay bills. It would be good.”

