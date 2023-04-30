Advertise With Us
UAB running back selected in NFL Draft

DeWayne McBride (22) declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing he will forego his...
DeWayne McBride (22) declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday, announcing he will forego his senior season in Birmingham.(UAB Football)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB record-setting running back DeWayne McBride was selected in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

McBride becomes the 17th Blazer in program history to be selected in the NFL Draft. UAB has now had a player selected in three consecutive drafts.

McBride, a native of Starke, Florida, rewrote the UAB record book in 2022 after leading the nation in total rushing yards (1,731) and in rushing yards per game (155.7).

Along with leading the nation in those categories, McBride also set seven other school records. The other categories he set new records in were rushing touchdowns (19), yards per carry (7.35), 100-yard games (10), 200-yard games (3), rushes of 20+ yards (23), total points (114), and the single game rushing record (272 yards). In all, McBride set nine new UAB football records.

His historic season earned him Second Team All-America honors.

