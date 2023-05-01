1 killed, 2 critically injured in Gulf Shores wreck

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - One person was killed and two people were critically injured in an accident early this morning on State Park Road in Gulf Shores.

The Gulf Shores Police Department said officiers reponded to State Park Road in Gulf State Park at about 2:44 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. They found the driver and two passengers, all with serious injuries.

Police said a male was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other occupants were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Traffic homicide investigators from the Gulf Shores Police Department are investigating the cause of the accident.

The names of the people involved are being withheld until next of kin can be notified, police said.

The GSPD said State Park Road is open to traffic.

If anyone has information regarding this accident, they are encouraged to contact the Gulf Shores Police Department at 251-968-2431.

