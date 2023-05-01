12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by event organizers:

Since 1911, Children’s of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children’s hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children’s serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children’s is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children’s full-time physicians, as well as private practicing community physicians.

The Children’s Cup Regatta, a fundraiser to benefit patients from the Alabama Gulf Coast treated at Children’s of Alabama, will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Fairhope Yacht Club, located at 101 Volanta Avenue. Guests can start watching the races at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Attendees can participate in a silent auction all day until 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

The Cruisers Crawl is at will throughout the day for boaters who don’t want to sail but want to take their boats out on the water. Registration starts at 4:00 p.m., costs $50 per boat for adults and $25 per boat for youth.

Register at give.childrensal.org/regatta2023.

Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/ChildrensCupRegatta.

