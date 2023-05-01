Advertise With Us
2nd Annual JTC Legacy Golf Tournament

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 1, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson Clark Foundation, 501(c)(3) established in the memory of Jackson Clark who passed away at the age of 17 with Testicular Cancer. The foundation provides service work to both local and global communities that include medical, dental and construction as well as recovery relief following a catastrophic event. The mission of the foundation is to spread awareness of Testicular Cancer and the importance of early detection.

2nd Annual JTC Legacy Golf Tournament on Sunday, May 7 at 1:00pm taking place at Quail Creek Golf Club in Fairhope, AL.

Pet of the Week: Danny
Sarah’s favorites at Barrow Fine Furniture
2nd Annual JTC Legacy Golf Tournament
Pet of the Week: Danny
