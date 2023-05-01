Assessing hail damage at home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hail hitting homes and causing damage is something experts say shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“It definitely is something that does a lot of damage,” said Thomas Hawes, owner of Thomas Hawes Roofing.

After Thursday’s storms, residents in Bay County are assessing the damage.

“We’ve got a lot of calls to Lynn Haven and Southport mainly seems like the storm hit those areas pretty hard,” said Hawes.

Local Roofer Thomas Hawes says the damage, has been widespread.

“What we’re seeing with the hailstorm the other day is holes in the upper surface of the roof like top layer and a lot of granular loss from the impact,” said Hawes.

Hawes says even if a roof has minor damage, it can still turn into a big problem.

“Those will eventually cause leaks, some of them might leak pretty quickly possibly even next rain it depends on how hard it is was hit how big hail was in area it depends on how new or old roof is,” said Hawes.

Experts say if you’re unsure if your roof has damage, there are some signs to look at.

“If you in those areas of if you have damage to vehicles in your driveway or anything like that its pretty likely the roof could be damaged,” said Hawes.

Hawes says the main issue with hail, is how it can impact the entire surface.

“Unfortunately, with hail damages it seems like damage is sporadic all over roof so the ones that are hit it would be so many repairs that it wouldn’t make since better to replace those,” said Hawes.

While you can assess the potential damage to your roof yourself, Hawes says it’s a good idea to call the experts, because it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Experts also say you should get an inspection and not wait until it leaks because by then it will be too late to file an insurance claim.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.