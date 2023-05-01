MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Andy Bauer with the City of Gulf Shores joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun ‘National Bike Month’ events.

City of Gulf Shores National Bike Month events

•Bike to School Day – May 3

•National Ride a Bike Day – May 7

•Bike to Work Day – May 19

•National Bike to Work Week – May 15-21

City of Gulf Shores

251-968-2425

https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/1373/Bike-Gulf-Shores

