City of Gulf Shores National Bike Month events

By Joe Emer
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Andy Bauer with the City of Gulf Shores joined us on Studio10 to talk about several fun ‘National Bike Month’ events.

•Bike to School Day – May 3

•National Ride a Bike Day – May 7

•Bike to Work Day – May 19

•National Bike to Work Week – May 15-21

City of Gulf Shores

251-968-2425

https://www.gulfshoresal.gov/1373/Bike-Gulf-Shores

