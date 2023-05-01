Advertise With Us
‘Derby at the Pillars’ for Fight Oar Die

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Join our friends at Pillars Mobile for the 146th Kentucky Derby on May 6th at 4 p.m. Tickets are $100. This fundraiser will benefit the group Fight Oar Die. Visit this website for more information.

Mission of Fight Oar Die:

1) Establish community-centered safety nets to support and intervene with those experiencing mental health challenges and crises (through training people in Mental Health First Aid and through providing scholarship for those who are committed to working with Veterans mental health).

2) Send teams of all US Veterans to participate in extreme challenges to stand as examples of reaching one’s own potential.

Fight Oar Die was the first-ever all US veteran rowing team to race across the Atlantic Ocean completing it in 54 days. The second year, 50 days. We intend to put four different veterans in the boat each year. We champion organizations that are doing the work helping veterans achieve their potential; inspiring them to stop taking their lives and start living them.

