Details about King Charles III’s coronation service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Preparations for the coronation of King Charles III are in the home stretch, and we’ve got you covered with all the details on the ceremony. The coronation of King Charles III is this weekend, and last-minute preparations are underway in London and throughout the U.K.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. According to the palace, the coronation itself will undergo a significant modernization, with several new measures already announced, including, for the first time in British history, both boys and girls formally acclaiming the new king by singing “Vivat Rex” to end the ceremony.

Will there be a procession?

Yes, the route will also be shorter than the former queen took to the royal church. The procession will start at Buckingham Palace and end at Westminster Abbey. The route is 1.3 miles long and goes through central London.

How long is the coronation?

Things haven’t been confirmed just yet, but the coronation is expected to be shorter than Queen Elizabeth II seven decades ago, which lasted more than three hours. Many experts say this crowning will likely be closer to two hours.

Coronation details

The ceremony will begin around 11 a.m. local time, 5 a.m. CT, with music selected by the king. Yes, the coronation will also get its own album. It will feature all spoken words of the ceremony and the music, which includes 12 compositions commissioned by King Charles III. The archbishop of canterbury will conduct the ceremony, which has many stages:

The recognition

The oath

The anointing

The investiture

The crowning

The homage

Will Camilla be crowned Queen?

Yes, after the homage, Camilla will be anointed, crowned, and enthroned in a simpler ceremony.

What’s on the menu?

The celebration is set to include crowns, carriages, and quiche! Yes, quiche. The newest British monarch has chosen the simple egg and cheese dish for his big day. You can find the recipe HERE.

When is the coronation?

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled for May 6.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.