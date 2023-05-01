Disc golf tournament raises money for girl with Leukemia

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Discs were flying all for a great cause this afternoon in Loxley Park.

A disc golf tournament was hosted earlier today all to raise funds for Andie Kate Mason. Andie was diagnosed with Leukemia back in December at 4-years-old. Today’s tournament helps raise awareness to Leukemia and also raise funds to help the family.

Organizers tell us that the tournament was a huge success with more than 130 participants and $6,000 raised for Andie. If you would like to donate to Andie Kate click the link.

