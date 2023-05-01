Advertise With Us
El Niño and the upcoming hurricane season

Pre-season forecasts
By Matt Barrentine
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The climatic phenomenon called El Niño is taking hold in the Eastern Pacific. This warming of those tropical waters has global impacts, but for us, the most important impacts are during our hurricane season.

El Niño has begun in the Pacific. What exactly does that mean? Normally the trade winds in the Eastern Pacific would blow from east to west. During an El Niño they switch around from west to east and what that does is pile warm, tropical water up against Central and South America, creating a huge heat source that changes weather patterns around the world.

For us, the big impacts are what happens during hurricane season. The southern jet stream gets much stronger and when storms run into those strong upper-level winds they are sheared. That’s when the tops of the clouds are blown over. That’s not good for hurricane development. It limits it. So, we see fewer storms during an El Niño year as we look back through history.

What are we anticipating this year? The average is 14 named storms and almost all the pre-season forecasts are little bit below average.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt because all it takes is one very strong storm coming into the wrong area to give us a bad year, but statistically speaking it’s like to be a slower tropical season.

