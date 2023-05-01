Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Father and son arrested in Eight Mile

By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A father and son were arrested in Eight Mile Monday afternoon.

According to MCSO, deputies were called out to the 4000 block of Lott Road looking for 43-year-old Maxwell Partridge.

Investigators say Partridge had several outstanding warrants including drug possession and domestic violence.

When deputies arrived Partridge locked himself in the house and they were forced to kick in the door, according to MCSO.

Deputies said they sent in a K-9 who located Partridge and bit him before he hit the dog back.

Partridge is charged with causing injury to a service dog, resisting arrest, and pistol certain persons forbidden.

During the arrest deputies said Partridge’s 19-year-old son, Ethan Partridge, was also taken into custody.

He’s charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Maxwell Partridge was arrested on three felony warrants and four misdemeanors.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Reginald Fluker ... charged with murder.
Mobile man admitted to mistaken identity nightclub shooting, detective testifies
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Bank Nightlife shooting case heading to grand jury
Bank Nightlife shooting case heading to grand jury
Father and son arrested in Eight Mile
Father and son arrested in Eight Mile