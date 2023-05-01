Father and son arrested in Eight Mile

EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) - A father and son were arrested in Eight Mile Monday afternoon.

According to MCSO, deputies were called out to the 4000 block of Lott Road looking for 43-year-old Maxwell Partridge.

Investigators say Partridge had several outstanding warrants including drug possession and domestic violence.

When deputies arrived Partridge locked himself in the house and they were forced to kick in the door, according to MCSO.

Deputies said they sent in a K-9 who located Partridge and bit him before he hit the dog back.

Partridge is charged with causing injury to a service dog, resisting arrest, and pistol certain persons forbidden.

During the arrest deputies said Partridge’s 19-year-old son, Ethan Partridge, was also taken into custody.

He’s charged with first-degree hindering prosecution.

Maxwell Partridge was arrested on three felony warrants and four misdemeanors.

