Major drainage problem discovered at Fairhope’s Founders Park

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Fairhope is having to tackle a bigger project than expected with construction of a new track and field facility. Contractors have discovered a faulty drainage system at Founders Park. More than 700 feet of pipe will have to be dug up and it won’t be cheap.

On the surface, work continues, on schedule at Founders Park in Fairhope. A brand-new track and field facility is beginning to take shape. What lies beneath though, is a big problem. Just a few weeks into the site work, the contractor discovered a major problem with the drainage. The polyethylene pipe installed 20 years ago needs to be replaced.

Site work continues on track and field project at Founders Park continues as contractor preps to replace major drainage pipe (Hal Scheurich)

“They were very affordable,” recalled Fairhope Public Works Director, Richard Johnson. “They were lite and easy to handle and a lot of us in the public works industry was…hey, we thought we saw a solution to a problem that was easier to install, that would lower cost per unit foot, and it turns out there was some downside to that pipe.”

The pressure of the earth and structures built on top of the old pipe caused it to collapse in places and a camera survey showed damage down its entire length of 750 feet, from the parking lot to the retention pond on the north end of the park. It will be dug up and replaced with 100-year concrete pipe at an estimated cost of nearly a quarter million dollars. Johnson said even with the added work, the project should stay on schedule.

“The good news is that even though this is a change in the scope of work, is that we’ve caught it early enough where it will not affect the construction schedule if we can get it through,” Johnson explained. “We’re taking this week before we go back to Council a week from today to look at some value engineering options and hopefully, we’re going to get that price a little lower.”

Johnson said the additional cost of the fix should be mostly covered by money already budgeted for project overages. The project timeframe is six months from start to finish, which would have it complete be the end of summer.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.