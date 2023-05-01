Mobile man admitted to mistaken identity nightclub shooting, detective testifies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The accused triggerman in a nightclub shooting last year told investigators he fired four or five times at the victim, only to later find out he hit the wrong man, a detective testified Monday.

After hearing the testimony, Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby ruled prosecutors have enough evidence for a grand jury to consider a murder charge against Reginald Dennis Allen Fluker.

The September shooting at the Bank Nightlife club on Azalea Road critically wounded Derrick Shavers. He died the following month.

Mobile police Detective Kenyada Taylor testified at Monday’s preliminary hearing that it was a case of mistaken identity.

“He was not the target of this murder-for-hire apparently, and so that that makes it even worse, in my mind,” Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood said outside of court. “It’s bad enough as it is to want to murder someone, but for a completely innocent, unintended victim to lose a life over this, is just very, very tragic.”

Defense attorney Richard Foreman declined to comment after the hearing.

Taylor testified that Fluker’s name came up when police questioned witnesses at the crowded nightclub, although she added that none of them saw the shooter’s face and that the club did not have a working video surveillance system.

However, Taylor testified, the 23-year-old Mobile man admitted that he fired the shots. He told detectives that he went inside the club at midnight or 1 a.m. dressed in a black hoodie and ski mask and got a .40-caliber pistol from co-defendant John Fitzgerald McCarroll while other people surrounded them to conceal the handoff, she testified.

Taylor testified that Fluker told investigators that the shooting was retaliation for the murder of a man named Ry Ry, an associate of McCarroll. According to prosecutors, Ry Ry was the street name of a man named Ryan Campbell, who died in a 2020 shooting at Park West Apartments.

Taylor testified that Fluker told investigators that McCaroll and two others were going to pay him $20,000 for the hit but that they did not follow through because he shot the wrong man. Instead, the detective testified, McCarroll paid Fluker $100 several days later.

A grand jury also will consider a murder indictment against McCarroll, a 29-year-old Mobile man.

Taylor testified that bounty hunters looking for Fluker after a skipped court date found a .40-caliber pistol – the same type used in the nightclub shooing – and then alerted police. But before officers could seize the gun, the detective testified, McCarroll picked it up from Fluker’s grandmother and removed it.

Taylor testified that she got a search warrant for Mobile County Metro Jail, where Fluker was being held, and found a black hoodie and ski mask.

Blackwood said retaliatory shootings are more common than they should be.

“We do see a lot of retaliation situations,” he said. “I’ve personally prosecuted one that started over a dispute about $5 at a dice game. And then you have three or four different shootings that come out of that.”

