Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case

Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim in a 33-year-old cold case.

On September 22, 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road - near Interstate 85 in Opelika.

After the body was sent for an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans, and black Ellesse shoes.

Jersey the victim was wearing
Jersey the victim was wearing(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

Authorities believe that the victim was between the ages of 18-25 years old, 135-145 lbs., and approximately 5 foot 8 inches. During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.

Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)

If you have any information on this case or identity of the victim, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Kathleen Taylor
Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after dogs killed a man
A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Pre-season forecasts
El Niño and the upcoming hurricane season
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta