Opelika police asking help in identifying victim in 33-year-old cold case
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a victim in a 33-year-old cold case.
On September 22, 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road - near Interstate 85 in Opelika.
After the body was sent for an autopsy, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a gunshot wound. Officials say the victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pin stripes, Jordache blue jeans, and black Ellesse shoes.
Authorities believe that the victim was between the ages of 18-25 years old, 135-145 lbs., and approximately 5 foot 8 inches. During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.
If you have any information on this case or identity of the victim, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
