Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65

A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the scene, about a mile north of Montgomery at the 174 mile marker. There, they found the victim, 29-year-old Arondi L. Stoudemire, who died on the scene.

ALEA investigators said Stoudemire was hit by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder around 11:20 p.m. No injuries were reported to the driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old Enterprise resident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Kathleen Taylor
Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after dogs killed a man
Pre-season forecasts
El Niño and the upcoming hurricane season
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta