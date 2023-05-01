Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate 65, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division responded to the scene, about a mile north of Montgomery at the 174 mile marker. There, they found the victim, 29-year-old Arondi L. Stoudemire, who died on the scene.

ALEA investigators said Stoudemire was hit by a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder around 11:20 p.m. No injuries were reported to the driver of the SUV, a 43-year-old Enterprise resident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

