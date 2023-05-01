Prichard PD: Man found dead in Alabama Village

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Prichard after a man was found dead this weekend in Alabama Village.

On Saturday, Prichard Police officers responded to the 100 block of Barbour Drive in Prichard.

Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Donnie Williams unresponsive.

Investigators say Williams was shot twice by an unknown subject.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prichard Police have not identified a suspect.

If you know anything about this crime call Prichard PD.

