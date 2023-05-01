Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard PD: Man found dead in Alabama Village

Police have not named a suspect.
Prichard Police Department
Prichard Police Department(Source: Prichard Police FB page)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Prichard after a man was found dead this weekend in Alabama Village.

On Saturday, Prichard Police officers responded to the 100 block of Barbour Drive in Prichard.

Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Donnie Williams unresponsive.

Investigators say Williams was shot twice by an unknown subject.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Prichard Police have not identified a suspect.

If you know anything about this crime call Prichard PD.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Judge finds evidence to present murder charge in a gas station shooting
Fatal gas station shooting in Prichard sparked by argument over man, detective testifies
National COVID Health Emergency coming to an end
National COVID Health Emergency coming to an end
Reginald Fluker ... charged with murder.
Mobile man admitted to mistaken identity nightclub shooting, detective testifies
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport
Man survives crash landing near St. Elmo Airport