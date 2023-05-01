Prichard PD: Man found dead in Alabama Village
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A homicide investigation is underway in Prichard after a man was found dead this weekend in Alabama Village.
On Saturday, Prichard Police officers responded to the 100 block of Barbour Drive in Prichard.
Upon arrival, officers found 49-year-old Donnie Williams unresponsive.
Investigators say Williams was shot twice by an unknown subject.
He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Prichard Police have not identified a suspect.
If you know anything about this crime call Prichard PD.
