Quiet weather week for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a pretty quiet week ahead weather wise on the Gulf Coast, and we’ll take it. The sky will be predominately sunny today, although there will be some thick clouds tracking in this morning for those of you closer to US-84. These will move out by lunchtime.

Temps will start off in the lower 60s as of 5 a.m., but we’ll climb all the way to the low 80s this afternoon. It looks like for most of this week you can expect sunny days and quiet nights with highs in the low 80s each day. The humidity will rise by the end of the week and that’s when chances for showers/storms return. Rain coverage will be low on Friday with the odds slightly higher over the weekend. It’s too early to know specifics on the weekend rain chances but we’ll be watching.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.