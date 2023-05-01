Recipe: Blackened Shrimp Quinoa

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups quinoa, cooked according to directions on package and set aside

1 pound large Louisiana shrimp, peeled and cleaned

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon of your favorite Cajun seasoning

⅓ cup small-diced bell pepper

⅓ cup small-diced celery

⅓ cup small-diced white onion

6 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup low-sodium chicken broth

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

1 ripe avocado, cut in half, then into very thin slices

1 cup sliced cherry or grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon chopped parsley or cilantro

STEPS:

1. In a small saucepan, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add bell pepper, celery, onion and garlic, and sauté until vegetables are just starting to brown. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil, then turn off heat. Add salt and pepper to taste.

2. Heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a medium skillet. Add shrimp to the skillet and sauté with Cajun seasoning for about 5 minutes, or until cooked through.

3. Combine the cooked quinoa and cooked vegetable mixture until well blended.

4. Place portion of quinoa and vegetable mixture on each plate, and top with cooked shrimp. Place avocado, tomatoes, and cilantro or parsley on and around the shrimp and quinoa.

