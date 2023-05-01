Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

State Rep. Lomax introduces bill to block drones made in China

If this bill passes, state, city or county agencies would have to consult with the Office of...
If this bill passes, state, city or county agencies would have to consult with the Office of Foreign Assets Control before purchasing drone technology.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Representative James Lomax introduced legislation that would ban agencies in Alabama from buying Chinese-made drones and unmanned aircraft if the manufacturer is on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

If this bill passes, state, city or county agencies would have to consult with the Office of Foreign Assets Control before purchasing drone technology.

“With the relationship between China and the U.S. becoming increasingly hostile, we must ensure that Chinese-made technology is not being inadvertently used to map and forward sensitive information,” Lomax said in a statement. “If the Madison County tax assessor used a drone to survey land near Redstone Arsenal, for example, technology embedded inside could easily forward that sensitive information to unfriendly governments without anyone being aware.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Kathleen Taylor
Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after dogs killed a man
A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Pre-season forecasts
El Niño and the upcoming hurricane season
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta
12th Annual Children’s Cup Regatta