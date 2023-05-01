State Rep. Lomax introduces bill to block drones made in China

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama State Representative James Lomax introduced legislation that would ban agencies in Alabama from buying Chinese-made drones and unmanned aircraft if the manufacturer is on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

If this bill passes, state, city or county agencies would have to consult with the Office of Foreign Assets Control before purchasing drone technology.

“With the relationship between China and the U.S. becoming increasingly hostile, we must ensure that Chinese-made technology is not being inadvertently used to map and forward sensitive information,” Lomax said in a statement. “If the Madison County tax assessor used a drone to survey land near Redstone Arsenal, for example, technology embedded inside could easily forward that sensitive information to unfriendly governments without anyone being aware.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.