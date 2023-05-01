Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after dogs killed a man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter after her three pit bulls allegedly killed a man back in February, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathleen Taylor, 35, was arrested Monday morning after authorities identified her as the owner of three dogs that killed a 63-year-old man in February.

ECSO said Taylor had received multiple citations and warnings for not properly securing the dogs in the past and neighbors had complained on multiple occasions about the dogs roaming and biting people.

Officials said Taylor was arrested on April 17 for drug charges before authorities were able to identify her as the owner of the dogs.

ECSO did not release the name of the victim.

