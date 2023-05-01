Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman charged with negligent manslaughter after dogs killed a man

Kathleen Taylor
Kathleen Taylor(ECSO)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A woman has been charged with negligent manslaughter after her three pit bulls allegedly killed a man back in February, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Kathleen Taylor, 35, was arrested Monday morning after authorities identified her as the owner of three dogs that killed a 63-year-old man in February.

ECSO said Taylor had received multiple citations and warnings for not properly securing the dogs in the past and neighbors had complained on multiple occasions about the dogs roaming and biting people.

Officials said Taylor was arrested on April 17 for drug charges before authorities were able to identify her as the owner of the dogs.

ECSO did not release the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Woman in custody after 50-year-old man shot and killed in Terry
A Montgomery man has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night along Interstate...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle on I-65
Pre-season forecasts
El Niño and the upcoming hurricane season
A teenager is dead after a Sunday shooting in Gulfport.
Pregnant 16-year-old dead after Gulfport shooting