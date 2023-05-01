Women’s Health Month: focusing on annual health checks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is Women’s Health Month, including Women’s Health Week from May 14-20. This annual observance is designed to focus attention on the health issues facing women.

We talked with Jessica A. Shepherd, MD., MBA, on why women should take time to focus more on their own personal health and needs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points out that heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression, and autoimmune diseases are the top five health issues facing women. Dr. Sheperd answered important health questions and shared information about unique products that are available to promote better living.

Some of what Dr. Sheperd focuses on :

The importance of annual check-ups, exercise, and a healthy diet

Understanding problems and other issues facing women at every age

How effective are vitamins and supplements for young and older women

Important information about everyday pain relief for muscle aches & more

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Dr. Shepherd is a women’s health expert and the founder of Her Viewpoint, an online women’s health forum that focuses on addressing taboo topics in a comfortable setting. She is an OB/GYN practicing at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Shepherd has written in various journals including Women’s Day, Women’s Health, Self, Family Circle, Parents, LifeScript.com , Heart and Soul, Best Health, Essence, and WebMD. She is also seen regularly as an expert on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey, CBS News, FOX News, and local affiliates.

