Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Women’s Health Month: focusing on annual health checks

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - May is Women’s Health Month, including Women’s Health Week from May 14-20. This annual observance is designed to focus attention on the health issues facing women.

We talked with Jessica A. Shepherd, MD., MBA, on why women should take time to focus more on their own personal health and needs. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services points out that heart disease, breast cancer, osteoporosis, depression, and autoimmune diseases are the top five health issues facing women. Dr. Sheperd answered important health questions and shared information about unique products that are available to promote better living.

Some of what Dr. Sheperd focuses on:

  • The importance of annual check-ups, exercise, and a healthy diet
  • Understanding problems and other issues facing women at every age
  • How effective are vitamins and supplements for young and older women
  • Important information about everyday pain relief for muscle aches & more

SPOKESPERSON BACKGROUND: Dr. Shepherd is a women’s health expert and the founder of Her Viewpoint, an online women’s health forum that focuses on addressing taboo topics in a comfortable setting. She is an OB/GYN practicing at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Dr. Shepherd has written in various journals including Women’s Day, Women’s Health, Self, Family Circle, Parents, LifeScript.com, Heart and Soul, Best Health, Essence, and WebMD. She is also seen regularly as an expert on The Today Show, Dr. Oz, Steve Harvey, CBS News, FOX News, and local affiliates.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
Scene of Amtrak train-car crash
Mobile PD provides details on deadly crash involving an Amtrak train and vehicle
Kelley Ann Kann ... sentenced to federal prison in embezzlement case.
‘Serial thief’ from Fairhope gets more than five years for embezzling $286,000 from employer
FILE- A closeup of a beam scale is seen in New York on April 3, 2018. Tirzepatide, a drug from...
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care
Theodore man pleads guilty to robbery
Circle K robbery netted Theodore man 100 cigarette cartons, $51 – and a federal conviction

Latest News

Recipe: Blackened Shrimp Quinoa
Recipe: Blackened Shrimp Quinoa
‘Derby at the Pillars’ for Fight Oar Die
‘Derby at the Pillars’ for Fight Oar Die
City of Gulf Shores National Bike Month events
City of Gulf Shores National Bike Month events
Pet of the Week: Danny
Pet of the Week: Danny