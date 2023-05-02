31-year-old man dies after motorcycle wreck in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A motorcycle wreck on Sunday evening in Mobile claimed the life of a 31-year-old man.

Joshua Johnson was riding his motorcycle westbound on New St. Francis Street around 6 p.m. Sunday when he lost control, left the roadway and hit the curb, according to the Mobile Police Department. Authorities said he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.

