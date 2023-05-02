5-year-old with ‘bubble baby’ disease set for life-changing treatment

(CNN) - A 5-year-old girl with a rare, severe immunodeficiency disorder hopes that gene therapy will help her get out into the world – literally.

Seersha Sulack, 5, loves costumes, but she doesn’t go trick-or-treating like other children do. Any germ, even a common cold, could kill her because she was born with severe combined immunodeficiency. Also known as “bubble boy” or “bubble baby” disease, the disorder was made famous by the 1976 John Travolta movie, “The Boy in the Plastic Bubble.”

Seersha was born in Hawaii, where her father was stationed as an Army helicopter pilot. When she was 6 days old, she was airlifted to UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, where she spent nearly two months. Her first Christmas gifts were wiped clean and brought to her room.

“For the first year of her life, she never left her bedroom,” said Seersha’s mother, Shayla Sulack.

Later, medications helped. Seersha was able to go outside, but she still couldn’t get near anyone except her immediate family.

“She’s getting six to seven shots a month or needles in her legs,” her mother said.

Doctors say Seersha needs gene therapy, an innovative treatment that has been slow to be developed, despite the game-changer it could be for children and adults suffering from rare diseases.

Dr. Donald Kohn, a gene therapy researcher at UCLA, has worked on the treatment for nearly 40 years.

“We can really fix the gene or replace the gene that’s missing. It’s really exciting,” he said.

A 2021 study showed the therapy had stunning, near perfect results.

“All the children we treated in the past are doing well. We barely hear from them anymore,” Kohn said.

But then, the company that owned the gene therapy decided not to pursue approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Instead, it invested money in treatments for more common diseases.

That left Seersha and more than two dozen others waiting to get the recommended therapy.

“The longer that we waited, the higher chance of infection or her medication not working or something happening outside of our control to make her severely sick,” Seersha’s mother said.

Promising gene therapies for rare diseases have sometimes had trouble getting to market because the potential profits might be small. The FDA held a public meeting on the therapy Thursday, one of a series intended to help the development of these innovative treatments.

After years of waiting, Seersha and her family are thrilled that she will soon receive gene therapy at the hospital. She had a preparatory visit in April. They are all looking forward to the day she can get out into the world like other 5-year-olds.

“She’s excited to go to school. She wants to go to a Dodgers game, and she’s inviting everybody to Disney World for her,” Seersha’s mother said.

