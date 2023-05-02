Advertise With Us
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOLIVAR CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a member of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

A trooper was shot in the arm and received non-life-threatening injuries, MBI said.

It happened on Highway 61 Tuesday morning in Bolivar County.

The suspect, 23-year-old Stanley Self Jr., is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a white colored t-shirt and khaki pants.

Self is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Self or know where he could be, you are urged to call 911 or 1-855-485-TIPS (8477). You can also send an email to MBITIPS@dps.ms.gov. All tips are anonymous.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

