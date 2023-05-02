Day one of McGregor Avenue closure, how it’s impacting residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was the first day of the McGregor Avenue project, which will close the road from Dauphin Street to Airport Boulevard for the next two years.

This 23-million-dollar plan will bring what some are calling much-needed improvements, but it’s the people who live nearby who will be impacted most.

“We were expecting it to be more bumper to bumper, and hard to get on, but it’s been easy,” said Laurie Hannon, who lives on McGregor.

Traffic lights were taped up, and caution cones paraded down Dauphin and Wimbledon Drive, where drivers are now being directed.

For the next two years, only residents and construction workers are allowed through.

“It doesn’t seem to have increased or impacted the traffic today much at all, so far,” said Douglas Hungerford, who lives nearby.

One couple lives on McGregor and tells FOX10 News had the road not been closed, they wouldn’t dare do yardwork during 5 o’clock traffic.

A concern for days and weeks to come isn’t getting into the neighborhood but out.

“What I think we’re concerned about in this area is our ability to get out of this area,” said Hungerford. “To go up to Wimbledon and turn left on Wimbledon, we’re wondering if that will be a problem.”

The multi-million-dollar project includes lane widening, adding a roundabout, and lighting.

Residents know to pack their patience.

“I think it will be wonderful when it’s finished,” said Hungerford. “I think for the next two years, it may be a little difficult for us.”

The alternate routes are to either take to I-65 or University Boulevard.

